Langley (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Langley hadn't practiced all week, so it's no surprise that he isn't playing Sunday. He'll likely need a week of practice at some capacity before he dresses for a game, and Bradley Roby (foot) will likely continue to slot in if he's healthy enough to play. If Roby is out as well, expect to see Lorenzo Doss play a significant amount of snaps.