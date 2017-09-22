Broncos' Brendan Langley: Set to sit Sunday
Langley (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Langley hadn't practiced all week, so it's no surprise that he isn't playing Sunday. He'll likely need a week of practice at some capacity before he dresses for a game, and Bradley Roby (foot) will likely continue to slot in if he's healthy enough to play. If Roby is out as well, expect to see Lorenzo Doss play a significant amount of snaps.
More News
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...