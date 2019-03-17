Langley updated fans via his personal Twitter account Saturday that he's progressing through drills as he seeks to transition to wide receiver.

The video showcases Langley's athleticism and hands, two qualities that were never really in doubt. Langley, who played some receiver at Georgia before transitioning to cornerback full time at Lamar, instead seemed to struggle with putting those to good use on the field. Perhaps a move to receiver will reignite his career, but it is fair to say that this wasn't what Denver was hoping for when they drafted him at the end of the third round two years ago. With the likes of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton ahead of him, it'll be hard for Langley to join the nucleus of young targets even if Emmanuel Sanders struggles to return from his Achilles injury.