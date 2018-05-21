Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Could be underrated addition
The Broncos are likely to utilize McDonald as a pass-rush specialist, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
Despite his plugger frame, McDonald has racked up at least five sacks in three of the past five seasons. Unlike in Tampa Bay, where he was a liability against the run, the Broncos are likely to deploy McDonald mostly in passing situations while some combination of Domata Peko, Kyle Peko and Zach Kerr mans the middle on base downs. The result might mean fewer snaps for McDonald, but better quality production. It could also mean that, after losing much of their interior rush following Super Bowl 50, the Broncos can count on McDonald, DeMarcus Walker, Shelby Harris and Derek Wolfe to provide improved pressure up the middle.
More News
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Inks deal with Denver•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Racks up five sacks in '17•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Season-best tackle total in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Active for Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Deemed questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Out again in Week 14•
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...