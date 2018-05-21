The Broncos are likely to utilize McDonald as a pass-rush specialist, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

Despite his plugger frame, McDonald has racked up at least five sacks in three of the past five seasons. Unlike in Tampa Bay, where he was a liability against the run, the Broncos are likely to deploy McDonald mostly in passing situations while some combination of Domata Peko, Kyle Peko and Zach Kerr mans the middle on base downs. The result might mean fewer snaps for McDonald, but better quality production. It could also mean that, after losing much of their interior rush following Super Bowl 50, the Broncos can count on McDonald, DeMarcus Walker, Shelby Harris and Derek Wolfe to provide improved pressure up the middle.