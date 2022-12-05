Sutton is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, and the Broncos have some concern that he could miss multiple games after exiting the team's Week 13 loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Not only did Sutton disappoint fantasy managers by going without a reception across his 23 snaps on offense in Sunday's 10-9 loss to Baltimore, but he looks as though he could be at risk of missing time during the fantasy playoffs on account of the hamstring issue that sidelined him for the entire second half of the contest. The Broncos won't have an update on Sutton until the results of his MRI are available, but the team could be forced to rely on some combination of Montrell Washington, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil to pick up reps in three-receiver sets alongside Jerry Jeudy and Kendall Hinton if Sutton's injury sidelines him for any length of time.