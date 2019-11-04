Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Spectacular TD grab in win
Sutton caught five of eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Browns. He also carried the ball once for seven yards.
The second-year receiver opened the scoring in the first quarter with a fantastic 21-yard reception, leaping high over tight coverage from Denzel Ward to haul in Brandon Allen's first career TD pass. Sutton has now recorded at least 70 yards or a touchdown in seven straight games and eight of nine this season, seeing between six and nine targets in every contest, but his streak of remarkably steady fantasy production will be paused as the Broncos get their bye in Week 10.
