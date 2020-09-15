Sutton (shoulder) is listed as inactive Monday against the Titans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

After making a catch at Thursday's practice, Sutton stayed on the ground for a bit and went to the locker room shortly thereafter. An MRI revealed an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, which didn't allow him to practice Friday or Saturday and left Sutton a game-time decision for Week 1. Earlier Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sutton wasn't expected to play, but Adam Schefter of ESPN later noted he made attempts to suit up and is "really close." Alas, Sutton and KJ Hamler (hamstring) won't be out there for the Broncos' opener, meaning Drew Lock's options at wide receiver will be rookie first-rounder Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton, Diontae Spencer and Tyrie Cleveland.