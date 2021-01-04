Lock completed 25 of 41 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-31 loss to the Raiders.

He also added seven rushing yards on two carries. Lock set a new season high in passing yards in the season's final game, and avoiding committing a turnover for the first time since Week 1, but his overall numbers on the campaign were still mediocre at best as he finished with a completion rate of under 60 percent, a 6.8 YPA and a 16:15 TD:INT through 13 games. With the Broncos holding the ninth overall pick in what is shaping up to be a loaded quarterback draft class in 2021, Lock may have missed his opportunity to establish himself as the team's QB of the future.