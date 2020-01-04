Broncos' Drew Lock: Ends rookie season with 89.7 rating
Lock completed 100 of 156 passes for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions during his five-game rookie campaign. He added 72 yards on 18 carries.
After spending the bulk of the season on injured reserve with a thumb injury, Lock came out guns blazing with two touchdowns in his first quarter of play and a dominant performance in his road debut against Houston. He fell off in a blizzard game in Kansas City and threw for just two touchdowns combined in season-ending wins against Detroit and Oakland. Though the production declined, Lock seemed to have fewer misses and didn't have some of the over-aggressive turnovers he had in his first few outings. Lock was considered a project coming out of the draft, so the fact that his passer rating topped that of the the 2019 draft's three first-round quarterbacks should excite fans and a front office that has struggled to find a franchise passer. He'll be the guy in 2020. Expect the Broncos to, at the very least, add a more viable deep threat opposite Courtland Sutton in the draft and look for reinforcements along a line that was decimated by injuries by season's end.
