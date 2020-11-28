Lock was pulled from practice Saturday out of abundance of caution stemming from Jeff Driskel's positive COVID-19 test Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Klis goes on to suggest that Lock, along with backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles (on practice squad), were all pulled from Saturday's practice in an effort to maintain NFL protocols regarding COVID-19 contract tracing. All players have been repeatedly tested since Driskel's positive test and every test has come back negative, reinforcing the fact each player has been asymptomatic. Considering the Broncos seem to be taking all the necessary precautions, it seems as if fantasy managers should feel comfortable relying on Lock come Sunday, but it still might be worth checking in on his status closer to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.