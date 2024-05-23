Dulcich (hamstring/foot) worked on a side field during Thursday's OTA session, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

On the plus side, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com relays via coach Sean Payton that Dulcich is "close" to practicing and should be doing so "sooner than later." Dulcich, who was limited to just two regular-season appearances in 2023, is thus expected to be ready before training camp, per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site. At that stage, the 2022 third-rounder will have an opportunity to claim a key role in Denver's passing offense, while operating in a TE corps that also includes Adam Trautmanand Lucas Krull.