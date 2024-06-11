Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Dulcich (hamstring/foot) is doing "really well" physically at this stage of the offseason, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Payton adds that Dulcich could return to the field this week during minicamp. Once the 2022 third-rounder is back in action, he'll look to carve out a key pass-catching role in a tight end corps that also includes Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull. Dulcich has played just 12 games through two NFL seasons and has repeatedly struggled with hamstring injuries.