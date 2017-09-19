Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Dashes for 52 total yards

Charles ran for 46 yards on nine carries and added a six-yard catch in Sunday's 42-17 win over Dallas.

Charles saw the field for just over a quarter of Denver's 77 offensive plays, 20 in all. It's encouraging that he got the ball on half those snaps, but he's very clearly second fiddle to C.J. Anderson, who has been described recently by head coach Vance Joseph as a bell cow and who saw the field on 56 offensive snaps on Sunday. Concerning from Charles' perspective is the imminent return of second-year back Devontae Booker, who got first-team reps in the offseason before a wrist injury, perhaps as early as this week. Booker figures to eat into both Anderson and Charles' touches and it will be interesting to see how Denver approaches their rushing corps from a game-day perspective as Charles does not provide much on special teams while rookie De'Angelo Henderson has been one of the team's core special-teamers.