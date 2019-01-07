Heuerman ended 2018 with 31 catches, 281 yards and two touchdowns off of 48 targets.

The Broncos have been waiting since 2015 to see what they have in Heuerman and, just as he seemed to be finding a rhythm, he was lost for the season with injuries to his ribs and lungs. Heading into 2018, it looked like he and Jake Butt would both feature heavily in the offense. After Butt (ACL) was lost for the season early on, Heuerman became the main option and put together some quality performances, including a career-best 10 receptions in Week 9 against Houston. 2018 was easily the former Buckeye's most productive season, but he heads into free agency with Denver having not gained much from its former third-round pick and it's unclear if he'll return. If he does, it'll likely be as part of a tandem with Butt.