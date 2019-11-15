Play

Heuerman (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Heuerman appears to be trending toward missing a second straight game due to a lingering knee issue. If he's indeed unable to suit up in Minnesota on Sunday, expect Troy Fumagalli to serve as Denver's No. 2 tight end behind Noah Fant.

