Heuerman (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Heuerman logged a trio of limited practices this week. The fifth-year tight end last suited up for game action Week 8 against the Colts. If Heuerman manages to retake the field against Buffalo on Sunday, he'll fill in as the No. 2 tight end behind Noah Fant for Denver.