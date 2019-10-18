Broncos' Joe Flacco: Ball security issues in loss
Flacco completed 21 of 34 passes for 213 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Broncos' 30-6 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday. He also committed three fumbles, losing one.
Flacco escaped with just one official turnover, but he lost the handle on three occasions while taking a beating in the form of eight sacks. The veteran quarterback once again honed in on a very tight circle of pass catchers, with 11 of his completions going to Courtland Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders and another four to running back Royce Freeman. Flacco has now gone back-to-back games without a touchdown pass and has just a 6:5 TD:INT on the campaign. He'll look to make much more of an impact than in the last two games when the Broncos face the Colts in Week 8 matchup a week from Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Waivers: Injury replacements
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...