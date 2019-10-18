Flacco completed 21 of 34 passes for 213 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Broncos' 30-6 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday. He also committed three fumbles, losing one.

Flacco escaped with just one official turnover, but he lost the handle on three occasions while taking a beating in the form of eight sacks. The veteran quarterback once again honed in on a very tight circle of pass catchers, with 11 of his completions going to Courtland Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders and another four to running back Royce Freeman. Flacco has now gone back-to-back games without a touchdown pass and has just a 6:5 TD:INT on the campaign. He'll look to make much more of an impact than in the last two games when the Broncos face the Colts in Week 8 matchup a week from Sunday.