Play

Simmons had eight tackles (seven solo) and two passes defensed in Thursday's 30-6 loss to the Chiefs.

Simmons again played every defensive snap Thursday and has yet to miss a snap on defense through seven games. The 25-year-old has 38 tackles (28 solo) with eight passes defensed and two interceptions this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories