Murray rushed the ball 15 times for 66 yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. He added one reception for -2 yards.

Murray was active for the first time since signing with the Broncos on Oct. 3 and immediately took over duties as the lead back. He accounted for 15 of the team's 19 carries by running backs, while Melvin Gordon saw only three rushing attempts. Murray wasn't overly effective and managed only one carry that went for over 10 yards. However, given Gordon's early-season struggles, Murray could remain the team's preferred rusher moving forward.