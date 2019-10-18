Broncos' Royce Freeman: Busy night in loss
Freeman rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown and secured four of five targets for 32 yards in the Broncos' 30-6 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.
Freeman opened the scoring on the night with a one-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, his first score of the season. Freeman also saw five targets for the second consecutive game, and he has at least four receptions in five of his first seven contests of the campaign. Freeman has been a serviceable option in PPR formats due to his dual role, and he'll look to continue producing when and the Broncos face the Colts a week from Sunday in a Week 8 matchup.
