Freeman rushed six times for 16 yards during Sunday's 28-20 victory against the Commanders.

The veteran back actually saw a significant uptick in usage against Washington, taking the field for 17 snaps on offense after garnering just 12 snaps combined in the previous two contests. Freeman didn't do a whole lot with his carries, topping out with a four-yard rush and just 2.6 YPC, while Kyren Williams had another monster game on the ground (27-152-1) but did fumble twice. Freeman's role will remain capped as a backup barring injury or if the turnovers by Williams persist.