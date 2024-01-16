Freeman finished the 2023 regular season with 77 rushes for 319 yards and two touchdowns, and added one catch for 13 yards.

Signed a day after Sony Michel retired, Freeman spent much of the year relegated as the second or third option in the backfield behind Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers and Darrell Henderson. When Freeman did take the field as a co-starter alongside Henderson when Williams and Rivers went down with injury in Weeks 7 through 11, the veteran back made the most of his opportunity, posting a 50-215-1 line in the four-game stretch. The Rams have Williams and rookie Zach Evans on the roster for 2024 and will likely bring Rivers, an exclusive rights free agent, back as well. Whether Freeman will return for a second season with the Rams likely hinges on how much the team trusts the aforementioned trio to stay healthy for a full season.