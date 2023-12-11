Freeman rushed three times for nine yards during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.

For the second straight week, Freeman's usage was limited to a handful of snaps in relief of Kyren Williams, and all three of the veteran's rushing attempts went for just three yards. Williams managed to put up 114 rushing yards on a whopping 25 carries, signaling that the Rams will continue to trust Williams with the vast majority of touches in the backfield and keep Freeman relegated to very limited playing time on offense barring another injury.