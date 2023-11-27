Freeman rushed 13 times for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kyren Williams had a stellar return from injured reserve with 204 total yards and two receiving touchdowns, but Freeman still found a way to make an impact of his own on an afternoon where the game script became increasingly favorable to the ground attack. Freeman's 23-yard scoring run with 8:19 remaining was his second of the season and also helped put him over the 70-yard mark for the second straight game. In what appears to be a secure No. 2 role for the time being, Freeman isn't likely to see as many touches each week as he did Sunday, but he clearly retains the ability to be productive with extended opportunity.