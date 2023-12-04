Freeman gained zero yards on his only rushing attempt during Sunday's 36-19 victory against the Browns.
The veteran's numbers took a stark nosedive compared to last week's 13-77-1 line against the Cardinals, while Kyren Williams had his second straight game with more than 100 scrimmage yards, putting up a respectable 21-88-1 line on the ground while adding three catches for 24 yards. The Rams seem content in having Williams shoulder a heavy load on offense, as evidenced by his 60 snaps on offense to Freeman's four. A stout Ravens defense that has allowed just four rushing touchdowns on the year is up next in Week 14, further limiting Freeman's fantasy appeal.
