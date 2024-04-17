Freeman signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman spent his first three seasons with the Broncos before before stops with the Panthers, Texans and Rams the last three years. The journeyman tallied 319 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Los Angeles last year across 14 games. Dallas lost Tony Pollard to free agency, so the running back room is currently filled with the likes of Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn (ankle), Malik Davis and Snoop Conner. Thus, Freeman will presumably have an opportunity to carve out a role for himself. However, the team could still opt to invest at the position in the draft.