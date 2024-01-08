Watch Now:

Freeman rushed four times for two yards and caught his lone target for 13 yards during Sunday's 21-20 victory against San Francisco.

Freeman essentially split snaps with starter Ronnie Rivers (13-52-0), but was ineffective with his limited touches aside from his lone catch, his first of the season. In 14 games with the Rams this season, Freeman finished with a modest 77-319-2 rushing line as the tertiary option in the backfield behind Kyren Williams and Rivers, and he'll likely retain the same limited role in the Rams playoff opener against the Lions.

