Perine could see his most substantial workload of his career this season, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Perine was signed by the Broncos this offseason with the uncertainty of starter Javonte Williams' availability heading into the 2023 campaign. Though Denver appears to be optimistic that Williams could be ready for the start of training camp, it seems Perine is viewed by the Broncos coaching staff as more than just a backup plan. In discussing the veteran's signing, head coach Sean Payton indicated that "this is a guy that gave us flexibility. We signed him because we knew he was durable and reliable." Payton added, "I was taught a long time ago to stack them up at that position." Perine's potential for a higher usage rate should not come as much of a surprise, as Payton has a long history of using multiple running backs throughout his tenure as head coach of the Saints. According to Kosmider, "the Saints' second-leading rusher had more than 95 carries 11 times" in his 15 seasons with New Orleans. It appears the 27-year-old should have every opportunity to build upon the 4.4 yards per carry he averaged in his last three seasons with the Bengals, regardless of when Williams' returns to the field.