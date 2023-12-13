Watch Now:

Perine (knee/rest) didn't practice Wednesday.

Perine was estimated as a full practice participant Tuesday, but was deemed a non-participant a day later. Given that his listed absence was attributed to a combination of knee/rest, chances are Perine will be deemed a participant in Thursday's session. A return a full listing would pave the way for the running back to approach Saturday's game against the Lions minus an injury designation.

More News