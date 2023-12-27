Perine rushed once for two yards and caught four of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots.

Perine played 24 of Denver's 69 offensive snaps while starter Javonte Williams was on the field for 27 snaps. Despite handling a near-even split in snaps with Williams, the 28-year-old Perine managed to record only 29 yards from scrimmage in the contest. The veteran should be considered nothing more than an insurance policy for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Chargers.