Perine rushed once for two yards and caught four of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots.
Perine played 24 of Denver's 69 offensive snaps while starter Javonte Williams was on the field for 27 snaps. Despite handling a near-even split in snaps with Williams, the 28-year-old Perine managed to record only 29 yards from scrimmage in the contest. The veteran should be considered nothing more than an insurance policy for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Chargers.
More News
-
Broncos' Samaje Perine: Quiet in loss•
-
Broncos' Samaje Perine: In clear for Saturday's game•
-
Broncos' Samaje Perine: Listed as non-participant Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Samaje Perine: Five catches in win•
-
Broncos' Samaje Perine: Active as expected Week 14•
-
Broncos' Samaje Perine: In line to take field Sunday•