Patrick signed the second-round tender he received from the Broncos on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old became a restricted free agent this offseason but was never likely to head elsewhere after Denver extended him a second-round tender. Patrick is coming off a productive 2020 campaign in which he caught 51 of 79 targets for 742 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games, and he should enter training camp as the team's No. 3 wideout behind Courtland Sutton (knee) and Jerry Jeudy.
