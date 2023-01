Cooper recorded three receptions on four targets for 105 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Commanders.

The Browns ran a very conservative offense, as Deshaun Watson attempted only 18 passes. As a result, Cooper was able to lead the team with only four targets, and he also made the most of his opportunity by turning in two long touchdowns of 46 and 33 yards. The effort marked both his first trips to the end zone and 100-yard performance since Week 11.