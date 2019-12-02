Seibert converted two of two field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick for seven points in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 13.

Seibert was successful from 31 and 34 yards, but the offense struggled to get into scoring position. The Steelers thwarted several possessions with five sacks, limiting the Browns' forays into Pittsburgh territory. The rookie kicker, who has made 20-of-23 FGA, will prepare for Week 14 against the Bengals and their 24th-ranked scoring defense.