Play

Thomas recorded three solo tackles, one sack and one defended pass during Thursday's 21-7 win over the Steelers.

Thomas has now recorded a sack in two straight games while filling in for Olivier Vernon (knee). He played a season-high 57 snaps on defense (77 percent). If Thomas draws another start against the Dolphins in Week 12, he'll be worth some fantasy consideration in IDP formats.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories