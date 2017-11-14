Browns' Christian Kirksey: Brings down quarterback
Kirksey finished with seven tackles (four solo) and a sack during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions.
Kirksey posted his lowest tackle total since Week 5 but made up for it when he sacked Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. The linebacker now has 2.5 sacks to go along with 74 tackles.
