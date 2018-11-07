The Browns placed Kirksey (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

The linebacker had battled through a number of injuries during the campaign, sitting out Weeks 2 and 3 as a result. Kirksey had played each of the past six games and recently shifted over from the weak side to fill in for the injured Joe Schobert (hamstring) in the middle before departing in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with a hamstring issue of his own. An MRI apparently revealed that Kirksey's injury was at least a week-to-week concern, prompting the Browns to shut the 26-year-old down for the rest of the season. With Kirksey out of commission and Schobert's return date still uncertain, rookie Genard Avery should be locked into a starting role for the rest of the way.