Browns' Cody Kessler: Enters game for struggling Kizer
Kessler replaced DeShone Kizer at quarterback in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
After a one-game benching, Kizer was reinstated as the starting quarterback this week when Kevin Hogan failed to ignite the offense in the Week 6 loss to the Texans. Despite the vote of confidence from the coaching staff, Kizer's season-long struggles continued prior to his departure Sunday, with the rookie completing 12 of 20 passes for 114 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while leading the Browns to just three first-half points. It appears Kessler, who hadn't appeared in any of the Browns' first six games of the season, will now get a chance to stake a claim to the starting role with a strong finish to Sunday's game.
