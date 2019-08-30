Eagles' Cody Kessler: Let loose by Eagles
Philadelphia waived Kessler on Friday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Kessler got the start in Philadelphia's third preseason matchup over Josh McCown, but was ultimately outplayed by the veteran, who threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns compared to Kessler's 34 yards. It appears that the Eagles have elected to go with McCown, Nate Sudfeld (wrist) and Clayton Thorson -- barring his release prior to the Saturday deadline -- to back up Carson Wentz this season.
