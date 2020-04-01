Cody Kessler: Cut by New England
The Patriots are releasing Kessler on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Patriots are left with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the only quarterbacks on their roster, setting the state for an addition via free agency or the draft. Kessler was brutal in his stints with the Browns and Jaguars, and he hasn't appeared in a game since 2018. He served as the No. 3 quarterback in New England for part of last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Dynasty Quarterback Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty quarterback tiers.
-
Dynasty Tight End Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty tight end tiers.
-
Superflex mock draft: QB demand
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our last Superflex mock draft before the 2020 rookie class gets...
-
Dynasty WR Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty wide receiver tiers.
-
2020 bounceback candidates
Ben Gretch names 12 players who are good bets to bounce back at their early ADPs.