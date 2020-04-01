Play

The Patriots are releasing Kessler on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots are left with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the only quarterbacks on their roster, setting the state for an addition via free agency or the draft. Kessler was brutal in his stints with the Browns and Jaguars, and he hasn't appeared in a game since 2018. He served as the No. 3 quarterback in New England for part of last season.

