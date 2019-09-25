Patriots' Cody Kessler: Adds depth behind Brady
The Patriots will sign Kessler, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
He'll give the Patriots some added QB depth behind Tom Brady, joining rookie Jarrett Stidham in the team's backup mix. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, having another QB around could come in handy if Brady -- who was limited in practice last Wednesday and Thursday before working fully Friday -- takes any days off in the coming weeks.
