Bell (toe) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Saints after being listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bell is thus slated to return to the mix after missing one game, but as the Browns' No. 3 wideout option behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, the 2022 third-rounder brings modest fantasy upside to the table in Week 16. Over the course of 13 games, the Purdue product has hauled in 23 of his 31 targets for 196 yards.