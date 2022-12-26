Bell caught one of two targets for 18 yards in Saturday's 17-10 loss to the Saints in Week 16.

Bell rejoined the active roster after missing one week due to a toe injury. He had 51 snaps and a 73-percent share, season highs for the rookie wideout. Cleveland's passing attack has taken a step back since Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension, so expected output for Bell and others should be seen through that filter. The Browns had fewer than 200 passing yards for the third time in four starts, with the offense averaging 170 passing yards when Watson starts.