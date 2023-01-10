Bell did not catch either of his two targets in a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 18.

Bell finished the season with just one catch on four targets over the final three weeks. He had thumb and toe injuries down the stretch, missing nearly two full games, which impacted him over the final five games. The rookie slot receiver finished the year with 24 catches, 35 targets and 214 yards. Bell had steady, if minor, production prior to the injury and, like every pass-catcher, will wait for Deshaun Watson to return to form the quarterback had prior to a long layoff. If the old Watson is back in 2023, the Browns will likely throw more, and Bell could build off the modest output of his rookie season.