Njoku caught one of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Raiders.

Njoku, like many Browns' receivers, was hindered by the conditions of the day, which featured 35-plus MPH shifting winds that made moving the ball via the air challenging. For the second week in a row without Austin Hooper (appendix), Njoku (29 snaps) finished behind rookie Harrison Bryant (39) in snap count. Njoku has made his desire to be traded clear, but the Browns are reticent to pull the trigger by the Nov. 3 trade deadline, preferring to keep him around as part of team's three-man rotation at tight end. Without a deal, Njoku could drop to third on the depth chart in terms of usage. Hooper is expected to return Week 10 after the Browns' bye this coming week.