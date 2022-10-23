site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Deion Jones: Officially activated
RotoWire Staff
Oct 22, 2022
Jones (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Cleveland acquired Jones Oct. 9 and he'll be set to make both his team and season debut. He has been practicing for the last two weeks, so he should be in line for a fairly heavy workload in the middle of the
Browns' defense.
