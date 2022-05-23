A Cleveland scout said Felton will focus on running back in 2022, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Felton was dubbed a hybrid back when he was selected in the 2021 draft, capable of playing running back or wide receiver and spent most of time in the receivers' room. It's unclear what shape Felton's role will take in 2022. He was the primary returner last season, but Cleveland added Jakeem Grant for both punt and kick returns, and the selection of running back Jerome Ford in the fifth round adds to a crowded backfield.