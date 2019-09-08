Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Won't return Sunday
Hilliard (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Hilliard will turn his attention towards clearing the league's concussion protocol. Prior to exiting Sunday's contest Hilliard logged racked up four yards and a touchdown on his sole carry, while catching one of his two targets for 14 yards.
