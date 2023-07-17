Hilliard (neck) remains a free agent a week before the start of NFL training camps, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Hilliard went into last season as Tennessee's passing-down back and caught a pair of TD passes Week 1, but he was mostly quiet thereafter and eventually missed the final four games with a neck injury that sent him to injured reserve. He did well with his limited touches, averaging 6.6 yards on 22 carries and 6.8 yards on 26 targets, so the 28-year-old should at least get the chance to compete for a backup role this summer if he's healthy and wants to continue his career.