Hilliard rushed the ball once for two yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. He added two receptions on two targets for 14 yards.

Hilliard continued to work minimally behind Derrick Henry, and he now has exactly one rushing attempt in four of his last seven games. He did manage multiple receptions for the second consecutive game, though that's resulted in only 17 combined yards. Hilliard has value as the likely lead back if Henry were to become unavailable, though he can't be projected to get much work in the meantime.