Thompson-Robinson is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but is expected to serve as a backup to Joe Flacco, who is in line for a second straight start, sources confirmed to ESPN.com.

While Thompson-Robinson was in concussion protocol throughout Week 13, Flacco was elevated from the practice squad and started in the Browns' 36-19 loss to the Rams last Sunday, throwing for 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 44 attempts. Flacco took most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name a Week 14 starting quarterback after Thompson-Robinson cleared the protocol Friday while practicing fully that same day. Though Thompson-Robinson will be available Sunday and could even be deployed in select packages that take advantage of his mobility, Flacco is still expected to see the majority -- if not all -- of the snaps behind center for the second week in a row.