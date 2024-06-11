Thompson-Robinson (hip) participated in 7-on-7 drills Tuesday, but is still limited in practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson-Robinson is still not fully cleared from a hip subluxation suffered during the Browns' Week 15 win over the Texans. There was hope he'd be cleared in time for mandatory minicamp, which began Monday, but it does appear the UCLA product is at least making progress in his recovery. DTR is expected to compete with Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley for the top backup role behind Deshaun Watson (shoulder).